UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Unvaccinated Visitors Will Not Be Allowed To Come To Canada For 'a While'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Trudeau Says Unvaccinated Visitors Will Not Be Allowed to Come to Canada for 'a While'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Ottawa will not allow unvaccinated international travelers entry into Canada for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"You did mention wondering when unvaccinated tourists can start coming to Canada, I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while," Trudeau said in response to reporter's questions during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ottawa Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

China makes notable progress on biodiversity conse ..

19 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz brushes aside opposition's impression of ..

19 minutes ago

NATO Sees Russian Jet Incident in Baltic Sea as Pr ..

19 minutes ago

Mosquito-Borne Diseases to Affect Up to 4.7Bln Mor ..

19 minutes ago

Women Hold Less Than 1 in 3 Top Leadership Positio ..

26 minutes ago

BRI offers to boost business and trade cooperation ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.