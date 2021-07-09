Trudeau Says Unvaccinated Visitors Will Not Be Allowed to Come to Canada for 'a While'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Ottawa will not allow unvaccinated international travelers entry into Canada for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"You did mention wondering when unvaccinated tourists can start coming to Canada, I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while," Trudeau said in response to reporter's questions during a press briefing.