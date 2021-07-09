UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Unvaccinated Visitors Will Not Be Allowed To Come To Canada For 'a While'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Trudeau Says Unvaccinated Visitors Will Not Be Allowed to Come to Canada for 'a While'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Ottawa will not allow unvaccinated international travelers entry into Canada for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"You did mention wondering when unvaccinated tourists can start coming to Canada, I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while," Trudeau said in response to a reporter's questions during a press briefing.

 The Prime Minister noted that the safety of Canadians remains the top priority, saying the Federal government will not "jeopardize" the progress made in fighting the pandemic by reopening borders too quickly.

Canadian officials are considering a range of measures Ottawa can implement to facilitate travel for fully vaccinated international travelers, Trudeau added, saying he hopes to have an announcement ready in the coming weeks.

Canadian officials had previously tied relaxed restrictions at the border to having at least 75 percent of residents partially vaccinated and 20 percent fully vaccinated. In recent weeks, however, Trudeau and the country's health officials have indicated a desire to see vaccination rates exceed 80 percent before relaxing constraints.

International travelers, including Americans, have been barred from entering Canada since March 2020, and Ottawa recently extended the border restrictions that limit so-called non-essential travel to and from the United States through July 21.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ottawa Progress United States Justin Trudeau March July Border 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

UN Envoy Says Haiti Facing 'Very Serious' Situatio ..

7 minutes ago

Romanian President Agrees to Fire Finance Minister ..

7 minutes ago

'The World in Faces' Exhibition of Russian Photogr ..

7 minutes ago

China makes notable progress on biodiversity conse ..

56 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz brushes aside opposition's impression of ..

56 minutes ago

NATO Sees Russian Jet Incident in Baltic Sea as Pr ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.