Trudeau Says US-Canada Border To Stay Closed Another Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:03 PM

Trudeau says US-Canada border to stay closed another month

The US-Canadian border will remain closed another month to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The US-Canadian border will remain closed another month to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday.

Both countries agreed on the continued closure, said Trudeau. "This is an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe," he said.

