Trudeau Says 'Very Pleased' Officials Taking Indigenous Protests in Ontario Seriously

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that Federal and provincial officials are taking seriously the ongoing demonstrations by indigenous protesters in the province of Ontario.

"I am very pleased with the work that [Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miler] have been doing in this situation - engaging, listening and working together - but I also know that the province is taking this very seriously," Trudeau said.

The independent news outlet Rebel News reported that the conflict over territorial claims in the town of Caledonia has endured for years, with occasional flareups, but that the federal government, which assumes responsibility for such disputes, has failed to act.

However, Bennett and Miller have reportedly agreed to engage in dialogue with the demonstrators.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will protect police officers who are responding to the protests in the southwest part of Ontario given reports that protesters have thrown rocks and other objects at officers.

Canada has seen a wave of indigenous-led protests throughout the year, with demonstrators demanding the recognition of native land claims and perceived mistreatment of the indigenous population by the predominantly Eurocentric population and government of Canada.