Trudeau Says Western States Must Continue Sending Lethal Aid To Ukraine To Counter Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the Western countries must continue to send lethal military aid to Ukrainians and impose severe sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates

"We must all continue to send military equipment and lethal aid to help Ukrainians in their heroic defense, not just of their lands, but of all of the principles that defend ours. And we must continue to impose unprecedented sanctions on Putin and his enablers in Russia and Belarus, increasing the pressure as much as we can," Trudeau said in his address to the European Parliament.

Trudeau called on the European countries to collectively step up to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which includes future plans to rebuild Ukraine following the conflict with Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend from intensifying attacks from Ukrainian attacks.

In response to special operation, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russian entities and individuals.

