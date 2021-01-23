Trudeau Says Will Look at Shoring Up Vetting System Following Governor General Resignation

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he will explore strengthening the vetting process for government appointees after the Queen's representative in Canada resigned ahead of the release of a report that details a toxic work culture at her office.

On Thursday, Canada's Governor General, Julie Payette, issued a statement announcing her resignation ahead of a "scathing" report concerning the allegations made earlier this summer of widespread harassment of employees at Rideau Hall - the Monarch or its representative's residence in Ottawa - by Payette and her secretary, Assunta Di Lorenzo.

"Obviously, the vetting process that was in place was followed but, obviously, we're also going to look at ways we can strengthen and improve the vetting process for high level appointments," Trudeau said during a press briefing on Friday.

Trudeau would not commit to a committee approach to selecting the next governor general, as was done by previous prime ministers and sidestepped questions about the opposition parties call to choose the next governor general with input from them.

When given the chance, the Prime Minister did not apologize to Rideau Hall staffers for the treatment they received, only saying that all Canadian Federal employees deserve to work in a safe and welcoming environment.

Trudeau's choice of Payette, a former astronaut, was initially celebrated as evidence of the Prime Minister's commitment to progressive policies. However, the adulation was short-lived, after it was revealed that Payette was accused of second-degree assault in the US, a charge that was later expunged, and was found not-at-fault in a deadly car accident.

The Governor General would again come under fire this summer when at least 16 employees came forward to say that Payette and Di Lorenzo cultivated a toxic workplace, which led to the resignation of some workers and emotional breakdowns by others.

The Chief Justice of Canada, Richard Wagner, will fulfill the duties of the Governor General in the interim.