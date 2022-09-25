UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Will Not Attend Abe's Funeral Due to Hurricane Fiona Destruction in Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday that he will not be attending the state funeral of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe due to the destruction that hurricane Fiona has dealt to Canada.

Trudeau was scheduled to attend Abe's funeral in Tokyo on September 27.

"I will of course no longer be attending the state funeral in Japan. And our government is fully engaged in supporting Canadians through this major storm," Trudeau said at a briefing, which was broadcast by the Global news.

Hurricane Fiona has hit the east coast of Canada, causing blackouts and property damage. According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half a million Canadians were left without electricity. Trudeau said that emergency and rescue services are working across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec.

Earlier this month, Hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, causing power outage across the entire territory of the island. It was accompanied by record amount of precipitation.

