Trudeau Says Will Visit UK, Germany Next Week to Discuss Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that he will visit Europe, including the United Kingdom and Germany, next week for talks about Ukraine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that he will visit Europe, including the United Kingdom and Germany, next week for talks about Ukraine.

"Next week I'll be traveling to the United Kingdom, to Latvia, to Germany and Poland to meet with partners and allies," Trudeau said.

"Of course, we'll be discussing how to continue to support Ukraine, how to strengthen Democratic values around the world and how to stand up even more for democracy, to stand against Russian aggression and to work hard on combating the kind of disinformation and misinformation that we know is a facet of day-to-day life these days but a particularly strong facet of this conflict, this war in Ukraine."