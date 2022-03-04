UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Will Visit UK, Germany Next Week To Discuss Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Trudeau Says Will Visit UK, Germany Next Week to Discuss Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that he will visit Europe, including the United Kingdom and Germany, next week for talks about Ukraine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that he will visit Europe, including the United Kingdom and Germany, next week for talks about Ukraine.

"Next week I'll be traveling to the United Kingdom, to Latvia, to Germany and Poland to meet with partners and allies," Trudeau said.

"Of course, we'll be discussing how to continue to support Ukraine, how to strengthen Democratic values around the world and how to stand up even more for democracy, to stand against Russian aggression and to work hard on combating the kind of disinformation and misinformation that we know is a facet of day-to-day life these days but a particularly strong facet of this conflict, this war in Ukraine."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Europe Democracy Visit Germany United Kingdom Poland Latvia Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukr ..

G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

59 seconds ago
 Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

1 minute ago
 US Embassies Told to Nix Post Calling 'Attack' on ..

US Embassies Told to Nix Post Calling 'Attack' on Zaporizhzhia NPP 'War Crime' - ..

1 minute ago
 Microsoft 'suspends' new sales of products, servic ..

Microsoft 'suspends' new sales of products, services in Russia

1 minute ago
 IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issue ..

IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issues Concerning Iran Nuclear Powe ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements ..

UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements to Be Implemented Without Del ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>