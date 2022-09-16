(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Canadian Primer Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his office said in an update to the day's itinerary.

"The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy," an updated itinerary from the prime minister's office said on Thursday without specifying a time for the call.

Canada is one of the largest contributors to the Ukrainian military. It has handed over C$626 million ($473 million) since February 2022, while completely disbursing a $378 million allocation provided under this year's Federal budget.

Besides supporting Ukraine's armed forces with equipment and training worth millions of Dollars, Canada has also disbursed to Kiev, loans worth $1.5 billion.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries, including Canada, and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also enhancing their financial and military support for Ukraine.