UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Scheduled To Speak With Zelenskyy - Prime Minister's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Trudeau Scheduled to Speak With Zelenskyy - Prime Minister's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Canadian Primer Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his office said in an update to the day's itinerary.

"The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy," an updated itinerary from the prime minister's office said on Thursday without specifying a time for the call.

Canada is one of the largest contributors to the Ukrainian military. It has handed over C$626 million ($473 million) since February 2022, while completely disbursing a $378 million allocation provided under this year's Federal budget.

Besides supporting Ukraine's armed forces with equipment and training worth millions of Dollars, Canada has also disbursed to Kiev, loans worth $1.5 billion.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries, including Canada, and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also enhancing their financial and military support for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Canada Budget Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Justin Trudeau February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

2 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

2 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

2 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

2 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

2 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.