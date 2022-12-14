UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Trudeau, Scholz Discuss Continuing Support for Ukraine - Prime Minister's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks about Ukraine and Berlin's leadership in the G7, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz," the PMO said on Tuesday. "The two leaders addressed the importance of the continued coordination of international support towards Ukraine, and agreed on the importance of a newly-created multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform, which will help support the country's recovery and reconstruction.

Aside from Ukraine, Trudeau said Germany showed leadership during its "successful" 2022 presidency of the G7, further adding that both country's have observed a steady growth in their cooperation on numerous issues such as European energy security and supply chains, the statement continued.

According to the statement, the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and efforts related to Germany's efforts to ratify it, was also discussed.

Trudeau and Scholz agreed to stay in close contact, the release added.

