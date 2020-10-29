Trudeau Seeks Trade Deal With UK, Says Negotiations With Canada 'Straightforward'

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that he wants to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with the post-Brexit United Kingdom and believes the process doing so should be straightforward.

"There have been many discussions over the past years between myself and Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson and his predecessor on that seamless transition, on a rollover with the CETA [Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement].

.. the basis for a Canada-UK free trade agreement," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Canada has free trade agreements with all G7 countries and the absence of complexities present in the EU-UK negotiations should make talks between Ottawa and London "straightforward."

After leaving the European Union on January 31, the United Kingdom began trade negotiations with the United States, Japan, Australia and Canada as well as the bloc it had left.