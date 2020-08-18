UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Set To Name Freeland As Canada's Finance Minister - CTV

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tap Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as the country's new finance minister, CTV reported on Tuesday.

Outgoing Finance Minister Bill Morneau stepped down from his cabinet role and as the parliamentarian for a Toronto riding on Monday after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the Trudeau government.

"Freeland will become the first female finance minister, and will keep her role as deputy prime minister," CTV said.

