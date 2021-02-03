UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Signs Deal For First Made-in-Canada COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Trudeau Signs Deal for First Made-in-Canada COVID-19 Vaccine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Canadian government signed an agreement with Novavax to produce its COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Should the preliminary agreement be finalized, Novavax would become the first drugmaker to produce their COVID-19 vaccine in Canada. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidate has not received regulatory approval in Canada yet.

"We've signed a memorandum of understanding with Novavax to produce their COVID-19 vaccines at the new [National Research Council] Royalmount facility in Montreal," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Production will not begin at least until July, when the NRC's Royalmount facility is slated to open, and will come at the tail end of Canada's vaccination strategy. Trudeau has promised that all Canadians who wish to be immunized against the disease will be able to do so by September.

The prime minister said the Novavax vaccine will prove to be useful in dealing with possible future outbreaks or different strains.

Trudeau has previously lamented the lack of domestic vaccine production capability and expressed concern that countries which have a viable vaccine candidate available will prioritize their citizens ahead of exports abroad, a fear that has come to fruition with vaccine nationalism growing.

Canada is experiencing a vaccine shortage that worsened after producer Pfizer halted delivery to the country last week following an announcement that another producer, Moderna, will deliver 50,000 less vaccine doses this week. The Trudeau government has received the brunt of the criticism for the lackluster vaccine rollout that the opposition has condemned as a failure.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Exports Canada Ottawa Justin Trudeau July September All Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

37 minutes ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

11 minutes ago

UK's Renowned Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Dies at ..

5 minutes ago

South Punjab secretaries to have full powers soon: ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister for comprehensive strategy on vocat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.