UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Speaking Of 'Consequences' For Operation In Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Trudeau Speaking of 'Consequences' for Operation in Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Saturday called statements made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about "consequences" in international sports for Russia and its nationals for Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine "ethnic discrimination and racism."

On Thursday, Trudeau told journalists that Russia and Russian citizens will face "consequences" in sports after being asked whether other sports organizations should follow Wimbledon's lead and ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competitions.

"On April 21 PM Trudeau threatened Russia and all Russians with 'consequences' in international sports.

Perfect example of ethnic discrimination and racism delivered personally by the leader of Canada that otherwise prides inclusiveness and democratic values," the embassy said on Telegram.

The embassy also rejected allegations made by Global Affairs Canada of Moscow lacking independent media coverage and refused "to hear a lecture" from Ottawa on the matter as it itself "domestically bans respected Russian tv and news outlets in order to deprive Canadian people of getting alternative opinion."

Related Topics

Tennis Prime Minister Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Threatened Ottawa Lead Justin Trudeau April Media TV All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six kil ..

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six killed in Odessa

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

2 hours ago
 Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible to Isolate Russia in Long Run

2 hours ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

2 hours ago
 Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western wea ..

Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western weapons near Odessa

2 hours ago
 CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.