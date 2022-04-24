Trudeau Speaking of 'Consequences' for Operation in Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Saturday called statements made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about "consequences" in international sports for Russia and its nationals for Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine "ethnic discrimination and racism."

On Thursday, Trudeau told journalists that Russia and Russian citizens will face "consequences" in sports after being asked whether other sports organizations should follow Wimbledon's lead and ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competitions.

"On April 21 PM Trudeau threatened Russia and all Russians with 'consequences' in international sports.

Perfect example of ethnic discrimination and racism delivered personally by the leader of Canada that otherwise prides inclusiveness and democratic values," the embassy said on Telegram.

The embassy also rejected allegations made by Global Affairs Canada of Moscow lacking independent media coverage and refused "to hear a lecture" from Ottawa on the matter as it itself "domestically bans respected Russian tv and news outlets in order to deprive Canadian people of getting alternative opinion."