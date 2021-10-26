UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Swears In His Third Cabinet With New Foreign Policy, Defense Chiefs

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed a new foreign minister and only the second female minister of national defense in the country's history at a swearing-in ceremony for his new cabinet in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Trudeau replaced Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, who has only served in the post since January this year, with former minister of economic development and official languages Melanie Joly.

Indira Anita Anand replaces Harjit Sajjan as defense minister as the Canadian Armed Forces experiences a shake up in its top command with many senior officers being sidelined as they face multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

Trudeau has retained Sajjan, a longtime political ally in the government, moving him to the less controversial post of minister of international development and minister for Pacific economic development.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson moving to run national resources with former Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault taking over in his old post.

Trudeau won a third general election in a row. In Guilbeault, he has chosen a "green hawk" who has pledged to act aggressively to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45% below what they were in 2005 by the end of this decade.

