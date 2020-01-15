UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Thanks Zelenskyy For Help In Dealing With Iranian Officials

Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a phone conversation thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the support Kiev has provided to Canadian officials in Iran, the prime minister's office said in a readout.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy for the support that Ukraine has provided Canada, including to Canadian officials currently in Tehran," the readout said on Tuesday.

The two leaders welcomed the close cooperation between Canada and Ukraine in the wake of the Ukrainian International Airlines disaster. Both heads of state agreed on the need for a full, complete and credible investigation with international participation.

The two leaders will meet face-to-face during the first gathering of the International Coordination and Response Group in London on January 16.

