Trudeau to Announce Addition of New Members to Cabinet on October 25 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Recently re-elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce new additions to his cabinet on October 25, CBC reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Trudeau is anticipated to both remove some veteran ministers and add new faces in an announcement to be made on October 25, the sources said.

Trudeau won re-election in late September and his governing Liberal Party retained the same number of seats that it held following the 2019 elections.

The cabinet is expected to be filled with more women given Trudeau's commitment to building a gender-balanced cabinet. Trudeau, who has referred to himself as a "feminist" throughout his six years in office, faced tough questions during the elections about his handling of sexual misconduct scandals and the treatment of women in his Liberal government.

The government sources said that it's clear that new leadership is needed to deal with the ongoing sexual misconduct problems in the Canadian military. They added that a woman may be chosen to take control at the Department of National Defense, with Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough being mentioned most often as potential replacements for current Minister of National Defense Harjit Singh Sajjan.