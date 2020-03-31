UrduPoint.com
Trudeau To Appoint Special Adviser In Ukrainian Airlines Tragedy Investigation

Trudeau to Appoint Special Adviser in Ukrainian Airlines Tragedy Investigation

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced that he is appointing ex-Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale as special adviser to the government in its investigation into the Ukrainian jet crash in Iran.

"Today, I'm appointing the honorable Ralph Goodale as my special adviser for Canada's ongoing response to the downing of [Ukrainian International Airlines] flight 752," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

The Prime Minister said that Goodale will work to identify recommendations for best practices in the future and to continue to press Iran for compensation for the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Ralph Goodale - the head of public safety from 2015 to 2019 - relinquished his post following the October Federal election, in which he was ousted in his Regina riding, as part of the Conservative sweep in Western Canada.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members.

