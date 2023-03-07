UrduPoint.com

Trudeau To Appoint Special Rapporteur Tasked With Combating Alleged Foreign Interference

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Trudeau to Appoint Special Rapporteur Tasked with Combating Alleged Foreign Interference

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will be appointing an independent special rapporteur tasked with combating interference and strengthening the country's democracy.

Earlier, Canadian police said they initiated an investigation into violations of the Security of Information Act (SOIA) associated with recent media reports about alleged Chinese election meddling.

"Today, I'm announcing that I will be appointing an independent special rapporteur, who will have a wide mandate and make expert recommendations on combating interference and strengthening our democracy," Trudeau said during a press conference on Monday.

Trudeau added that many state and non-state actors want to "foster instability" in Canada and other countries, noting that China, Iran and Russia amongst others have allegedly attempted to interfere in its democracy and overall internal affairs.

More Stories From World

