WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the funeral of his former Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, during a five-day visit to Japan starting Saturday, according to his office.

"The Prime Minister will convey Canadians' condolences for the loss of a strong ally and friend, and reaffirm Canada's commitment to our partnership with Japan," the press release stated.

It added that Trudeau will meet with his current counterpart, Fumio Kishida, to advance their shared priorities as Japan prepares to assume the G7 presidency next year, affirm their countries' strategic partnership, especially to promote a "free and open Indo-Pacific region," and discuss regional security issues, including nuclear threats posed by North Korea.

Trudeau will also meet with Canadians in Japan working on peace and security in the region.

Abe, 67, was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation to a hospital, his condition became critical with cardiac and pulmonary arrest. Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.

The state funeral for Abe will be held on September 27.