Trudeau To Attend NATO, Canada-EU Summits Following G7 Leaders' Meeting

Trudeau to Attend NATO, Canada-EU Summits Following G7 Leaders' Meeting

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the NATO and Canada-EU summits following the conclusion of the G7 Leaders' Summit in the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

On Friday, Canadian officials confirmed that the G7 Leaders' Summit in Carbis Bay, UK, beginning on June 11, will be Trudeau's first trip abroad since the onset of the pandemic.

"Following the Summit, he will attend the NATO Summit on June 14 followed by the Canada-European Union (EU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium," the PMO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trudeau will discuss trans-Atlantic security threats and strengthening shared commitments at the NATO summit, the statement read. The Prime Minister will then meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for talks on climate change, the fight against climate change and fostering bilateral economic ties.

