Trudeau to Depart for Trip to Netherlands, Italy, UK This Week - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the Netherlands, Italy and the United Kingdom as part of a European tour, during which he will meet with world leaders and participate in the G20 summit and the UN climate change conference, his office said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Europe for a bilateral visit to the Netherlands before participating in the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit in Italy and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the United Kingdom," his office said.

Trudeau will travel to the Netherlands on October 29, where he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Dutch representatives to discuss shared priorities and strengthening ties between the two countries, according to the office.

The Canadian leader will then spend October 30 to October 31 attending the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome. Trudeau's office said that he will highlight Canada's contributions to global COVID-19 pandemic response efforts and the country's work to cut pollution and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

The trip will conclude in Glasgow from November 1 to November 2, where Trudeau will work with other world leaders to hasten climate change action and meet targets outlined in the Paris Agreement, Trudeau's office said. The meetings are critical opportunities for Canada to work together with global partners on real solutions to the world's greatest challenges and build a better future for everyone, they added.