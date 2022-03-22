UrduPoint.com

Trudeau To Embark On Second Europe Trip March 23-25 - Prime Minister's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Trudeau to Embark on Second Europe Trip March 23-25 - Prime Minister's Office

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will embark on his second trip to Europe between March 23 and 25 to discuss with allies the response to Russia's special military operation, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from March 23 to 25, 2022, to engage with European Union, NATO and G7 leaders to build on our coordinated response to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine," the PMO said in a statement on Friday.

Trudeau will address the European Parliament on March 23 followed and will then attend the emergency NATO summit on March 24. The prime minister will also attend the G7 Heads of State and Government Meeting during the swing, the statement said.

NATO announced the emergency meeting last week in response to Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.  The meeting will also be attended by US President Joe Biden and other senior officials.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. The Defense Ministry also accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

