Trudeau to Host European Commission President Von Der Leyen Next Week - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from March 6 to 8, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a press release.

"During the visit, Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen will build on the close, enduring transatlantic relations between Canada and the European Union (EU) and drive progress on shared priorities, including continuing to work together on advancing clean energy and clean technologies, creating good middle-class jobs and driving economic growth that benefits everyone, most notably through the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement," the release said on Thursday.

The two officials also continue to collaborate on ongoing solidarity and support for Ukraine as it fights Russia's special military operation, the release said.

On March 7, Trudeau and von der Leyen will travel to Kingston to hold a bilateral meeting to strengthen trade and investment as well as cooperation under CETA, which are all key to building strong economies and creating good jobs, while delivering on their shared commitment to fight climate change, the release said.

Both officials will also discuss the conflict in Ukraine and its global consequences as well as Canada and the EU's efforts to uphold the rule of law; further promote peace and security, democracy and human rights as well as promote women's empowerment and gender equality around the world, the release said.

While in Kingston, the two officials will visit the Canadian Forces Base to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have deployed to Central and Eastern Europe as part of Operation REASSURANCE to support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian refugees through Task Force Poland, the release said.

Trudeau and von der Leyen will highlight their collaboration on critical minerals and Canada's potential to be a reliable supplier in a net-zero economy, the release added.

Following their visit to Kingston, the leaders will return to Ottawa, where von der Leyen, as the first woman President of the European Commission, will address Parliament in the House of Commons to highlight the unique ties between Canada and the EU and to mark International Women's Day the following day on March 8, according to the release.