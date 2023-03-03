UrduPoint.com

Trudeau To Host European Commission President Von Der Leyen Next Week - Statement

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Trudeau to Host European Commission President Von Der Leyen Next Week - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from March 6 to 8, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a press release.

"During the visit, Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen will build on the close, enduring transatlantic relations between Canada and the European Union (EU) and drive progress on shared priorities, including continuing to work together on advancing clean energy and clean technologies, creating good middle-class jobs and driving economic growth that benefits everyone, most notably through the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement," the release said on Thursday.

The two officials also continue to collaborate on ongoing solidarity and support for Ukraine as it fights Russia's special military operation, the release said.

On March 7, Trudeau and von der Leyen will travel to Kingston to hold a bilateral meeting to strengthen trade and investment as well as cooperation under CETA, which are all key to building strong economies and creating good jobs, while delivering on their shared commitment to fight climate change, the release said.

Both officials will also discuss the conflict in Ukraine and its global consequences as well as Canada and the EU's efforts to uphold the rule of law; further promote peace and security, democracy and human rights as well as promote women's empowerment and gender equality around the world, the release said.

While in Kingston, the two officials will visit the Canadian Forces Base to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have deployed to Central and Eastern Europe as part of Operation REASSURANCE to support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian refugees through Task Force Poland, the release said.

Trudeau and von der Leyen will highlight their collaboration on critical minerals and Canada's potential to be a reliable supplier in a net-zero economy, the release added.

Following their visit to Kingston, the leaders will return to Ottawa, where von der Leyen, as the first woman President of the European Commission, will address Parliament in the House of Commons to highlight the unique ties between Canada and the EU and to mark International Women's Day the following day on March 8, according to the release.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Canada Democracy European Union Visit Kingston Ottawa Progress Poland Justin Trudeau March Women All From Refugee Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

3 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

3 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

4 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.