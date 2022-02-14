UrduPoint.com

Trudeau To Invoke Previously Unused Emergencies Law To Grant Gov't Extra Powers - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to invoke a previously unused emergency law to grant his government additional powers in response to the peaceful protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa and across the country, state broadcaster CBC reported on Monday

Trudeau informed Liberal Party parliamentarians of his intentions during a caucus meeting earlier on Monday, the report said. The Prime Minister will also hold a virtual meeting with the the premiers of Canada's province, the report added.

The Prime Minister is not considering at present using the military to suppress the protests, the report said.

The Emergencies Act, which became law in 1985, is defined as a "urgent and critical situation of a temporary nature" that threatens the ability of the government to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada and endangers the lives, health and safety of citizens.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates and demand that the government scrap them.

The protest has since united various groups of citizens in opposition to Trudeau's government.

