Trudeau To Participate In G7 Leaders' Meeting Hosted By Scholz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take part in a G7 meeting on Monday morning, his press service informs.

"The Prime Minister will participate in a G7 Leaders' Meeting, hosted by the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz," Trudeau's office said, adding that the meeting will take place at 10:00 a.

m. local time on Monday (15:00 GMT).

The meeting will be closed to the media, according to Trudeau's Monday itinerary.

In a video address posted on Telegram on Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had "coordinated positions" in a phone call with US President Joe Biden, ahead of the online G7 meeting.

