Trudeau to Participate in Global Citizen NOW Summit in New York April 27-28 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York to participate in the Global Citizen NOW Summit on April 27-28, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Friday.

The summit will feature an eclectic group of attendees ranging from world leaders to grassroots activists for a discussion on how to solve the most urgent issues facing humanity via cross-sector collaboration.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to New York City, United States of America to participate in the Global Citizen NOW summit to advance collective efforts in addressing some of the most pressing global challenges and building a better and more equal world for everyone," the statement said.

During his visit, Trudeau will assess the progress toward reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the statement said.

The SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

Trudeau is also expected to highlight current issues affecting women's rights and the importance of women in achieving and maintaining peace, the statement said.

The prime minister will address the Council on Foreign Relations to build on US President Joe Biden's recent visit to Canada, with a focus on the two countries' shared interest in so-called "clean" economies.

Trudeau will additionally engage with investors and financial leaders to promote Canada's economic outlook and reaffirm Ottawa's commitment to developing the North American electric vehicle supply chain and remaining a reliable energy supplier.