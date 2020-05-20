UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau To Push For Keystone XL Pipeline Regardless Of Who Wins US Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:03 AM

Trudeau to Push for Keystone XL Pipeline Regardless of Who Wins US Presidential Election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday that he will push for the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion regardless of who is elected US president in November

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday that he will push for the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion regardless of who is elected US president in November.

The prime minister's comments come one day after former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he will rescind the Keystone XL pipeline permit if he is elected US president in the upcoming election.

"I have always advocated for the Keystone XL pipeline," Trudeau said. "We will continue to work with whatever government gets elected in the United States to impress upon them how important Canada is as a secure and reliable supply of energy that they require even as we move forward to a new future."

In April, a US Federal judge canceled a US Army Corps of Engineers permit related to the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline due to environmental compliance infractions.

Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in the US states of Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas.

The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to Nebraska, has caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

The proposed section of the pipeline, twice rejected by the Obama administration, but backed by the incumbent US President Donald Trump, is planned to originate in Hardisty, pass through Baker, Montana where US-produced oil from the Bakken Formation would be added to it, and eventually terminate in Steele City, Nebraska from where it would be redistributed to other refineries and tank farms.

The Keystone XL pipeline consists of 1,209 miles of new 36-inch-diameter pipeline, 327 miles of pipeline in Canada and 882 miles in the United States from the Saskatchewan border through Montana and South Dakota to a terminal in Steele City, Nebraska.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Barack Obama Army Canada Oil Trump Montana United States Tank Justin Trudeau April November Border From Government

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

21 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

51 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

3 hours ago

Police official tests positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

Marseille offer coach Villas-Boas new contract ami ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.