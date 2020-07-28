UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau To Testify Before Parliamentary Panel About Gov't. Contract To WE Charity Thursday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:30 AM

Trudeau to Testify Before Parliamentary Panel About Gov't. Contract to WE Charity Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify before a parliamentary committee on Thursday about his government's decision to award a sole-source contract to the WE Charity despite its close ties to the Trudeau family.

Trudeau will appear before the Standing Committee on Finance at 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) with his chief of staff Katie Telford following at 4:15 p.m., the committee said in a notice of the meetings on Monday.

The scandal erupted after multiple investigative pieces exposed Trudeau's and Finance Minister Bill Morneau's close ties to the WE Charity and their government awarding the charity $670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

The scandal has prompted many to call on the prime minister and finance minister to resign, but the two officials have rejected resigning to date.

Both Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not rescuing themselves from the decision-making process, but reiterated that the decision to award the contract was recommended by the public service.

Trudeau and Morneau are now subjects of a conflict of interest investigation by the Ethics Commissioner. The ethics probe is the third for both officials during their five years in office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Student Justin Trudeau Family From Government P

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

4 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

4 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

4 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

4 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

4 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.