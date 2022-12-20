Trudeau to Visit Mexico for North American Leaders Summit January 10 - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico on January 10, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to Mexico City, Mexico, to participate in the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) taking place on January 10, 2023," the statement said.

The leaders would seek to find solutions to current and future challenges at the summit and intend to work on growing their economies and creating middle-class jobs, the statement said.

Some of the talks will focus on the supply chain of electric vehicles, including the exploration and mining of critical minerals needed for the vehicles' production. Improvements to health will also be addressed by the leaders, the statement pursued.

Other topics of discussion will include economic competitiveness, labor mobility as well as diversity and inclusion, the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden also announced his participation in the NALS summit.