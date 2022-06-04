Trudeau to Visit NORAD Command, Attend Summit of Americas June 7-11 - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a press release on Friday announcing that he will travel to Colorado Springs to visit the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) headquarters and also to Los Angeles to participate in the Ninth Summit of the Americas scheduled for June 7-11.

"I'm heading to NORAD Command and the Summit of the Americas next week," Trudeau said via Twitter. "Canada enjoys profound and longstanding relationships in the Americas. The Summit of the Americas is a unique opportunity to work with world leaders in the region."

Trudeau said he will be accompanied on huis trip by Defense Minister Anita Anand, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

The key topics of discussion at the summit will include climate change, democracy promotion, gender equality and indigenous rights, the statement said.

Trudeau will seek to promote trade, creation of jobs and ways to stimulate economic growth, and will hold additional meetings to strengthen joint action on climate change and nature protection, the statement added

The Canadian leadership has said they are looking into upgrading NORAD and examining the possibility of Canada participating in the US anti-missile shield.