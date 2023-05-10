Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in Japan from May 16-21 - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting South Korea and Japan to attend bilateral meetings and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima from May 16-21, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting South Korea and Japan to attend bilateral meetings and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima from May 16-21, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to the Republic of Korea (Korea) and Japan from May 16 to 21, 2023. Prime Minister Trudeau will participate in an official bilateral visit in Seoul, Korea from May 16 to 18 before traveling to Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to 21 to participate in the G7 Summit," the PMO's statement reads.

While in South Korea, Trudeau will meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol to speak about shared priorities in the economic, and energetic sectors, human rights, democracy, gender equality, and climate, the statement said, adding that Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy will also be addressed.

The Prime Minister will then leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit, the statement continued, where heads of state are to discuss ways to further cooperate in addressing current global challenges.

Notably, talks on "meeting the needs" of emerging economies, and the continued commitment to Ukraine's war effort, peace security, and human rights will be held.

The PMO said that Canada intends to cooperate with its international partners to address the challenges and impacts of the current global crisis.