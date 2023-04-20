UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Told NATO That Canada Will Never Meet NATO's Military Spending Objective - Report

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Trudeau Told NATO that Canada Will Never Meet NATO's Military Spending Objective - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegedly told NATO officials that Ottawa would never meet the military spending goal set by the organization, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Trudeau has allegedly told NATO officials, privately, that Canada will never meet the 2% military spending objective of the organization, the report said, citing a secret assessment in the leaked Pentagon documents.

This situation is harming Canada's ties with its security partners and allies, the report continued, noting the significant military deficiencies of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

According to the documents, the CAF assessed back in February that it would be unable to carry out important operations while maintaining its leadership role in NATO's Latvia-based battlegroup, and further assisting Ukraine in its war effort.

Moreover, a number of Canada's NATO partners have voiced concerns over the situation, with Germany questioning Ottawa's ability to fulfill its pledges to the organization, the report said, adding that Turkey had lamented the CAF's alleged refusal to support the humanitarian aid airlift after the deadly earthquake.

Other non-NATO countries such as Haiti have reportedly expressed their frustration towards Canada, in this case for not leading a proposed multinational security mission to Port-au-Prince.

The report also appears to criticize Canada's Arctic defence capabilities, with NORAD saying the multiple statements and pledges to modernize the system have yet to materialise.

In its 2022-2023 fiscal year, Canada will allocate 1.29% of its GDP, or about C$27 billion, to its military budget. The government aims to increase the annual budget to C$39.7 billion between 2026-2027.

The Canadian military has been facing several challenges over the past years, notably in its recruitment objectives, a problem that was exacerbated by COVID-19 and the vaccine mandate.

The CAF, which is currently short of 10.000 staffers, proposed a recovery plan to achieve the desired number of 101.500 personnel, last year in June, divided between 71.500 active soldiers, and 30.000 reservists.

Related Topics

NATO Earthquake Prime Minister Ukraine Turkey Washington Canada Budget Pentagon Germany Ottawa Port-au-Prince Haiti Justin Trudeau February June Post Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

37 minutes ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

2 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

2 hours ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

2 hours ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.