Trudeau, Trump Discuss Canada-US Border Coordination Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Ottawa

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump discussed steps to address the coronavirus including challenges related to border crossings, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Earlier, Trudeau decided to self-isolate and work from home as his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is being probed for the COVID-19 virus after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following a trip in the UK.

"The two leaders discussed the steps they are taking to protect the health and safety of their citizens and to promote economic resilience in response to the COVID-19 virus," the statement said after the call on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister and the President welcomed the close coordination between Canada and the United States in managing this challenge, including as it relates to the Canada-US border, and looked forward to staying in touch."

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada jumped by more than 30 percent in a single day, according to health agency data. Canada now has 138 confirmed cases after 35 were reported on Thursday.

More than 1,600 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, including 38 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.