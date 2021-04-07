Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and voiced his concerns over reports about Russian military movements near the border with Ukraine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and voiced his concerns over reports about Russian military movements near the border with Ukraine.

"[Zelensky] and I discussed our shared concerns about recent Russian military activity and ongoing aggression in the Donbas and in Crimea," Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau added that he reaffirmed Canada's "unwavering support and friendship" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the call.

Despite the Minsk peace agreements, ceasefire violations continue in the Donbas region, where the Ukrainian military launched a special operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in 2014.

According to UN data, about 13,000 people have died in the Donbas conflict.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the current situation on the contact line in Donbas is "frightening" amid many provocations made by the Ukraine military.

Peskov said Russia is taking measures to ensure the security of its borders amid the increased NATO activity, which obliges Moscow to be on alert. Russia does not threaten anyone but it moves troops on its territory as it wishes, he added.