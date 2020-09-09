Trudeau Unveils $168Mln Entrepreneurship Program for Black Canadians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $168-million entrepreneurship program for black Canadians during a campaign-style stop in Toronto on Wednesday.

"I can announce that the Government of Canada, in partnership with Canadian banks, is investing nearly C$221 million [$168 million USD] to launch Canada's first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program," Trudeau told reporters.

As part of the program, the government will distribute $70 million to aid black entrepreneurs in the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts and growing their businesses, the Prime Minister's Officer (PMO) said in an accompanying press release.

The program will include $40 million in direct injections and $25 million in loan support for black-owned and operated businesses, according to the PMO.

Amid the ongoing social unrest following the deaths of blacks in police-involved incidents across North America, Trudeau has repeatedly acknowledged systemic racism and vowed to address the concerns of black and other racialized Canadians.