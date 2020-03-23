UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Urges Canadians To Stay Home As Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surges To Almost 1,500

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:22 PM

Trudeau Urges Canadians to Stay Home as Number of COVID-19 Cases Surges to Almost 1,500

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday urged residents to heed public health advice and stay home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday urged residents to heed public health advice and stay home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Trudeau's appeal to Canadians came on the heels of an announcement by the country's top medical official, Dr. Theresa Tam, that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada has reached 1,474 while the death toll now stands at 20.

"We've all seen the pictures online of people who think they are invincible.

.. you're not. Enough is enough. Go home and stay home," Trudeau said at a press briefing.

Trudeau's plea follows a growing number of reports of individuals not following the advice of public health officials to practice social distancing.

On Friday, Canada became the latest country to surpass 1,000 cases of infection. Eight provinces have declared either a state of emergency or a state of publish health emergency as Canada struggles to contain the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE calls for all Emirati students studying abroad ..

8 minutes ago

As Olympics' Fate Remains Ambiguous, Spread of COV ..

35 seconds ago

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be Postponed Likely to ..

37 seconds ago

Qatari Emir Provides Record $43Mln to Aid Refugees ..

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Rises by 602 to To ..

23 minutes ago

US Attorney Urges Public to Report Suspected Virus ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.