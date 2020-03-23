Trudeau Urges Canadians to Stay Home as Number of COVID-19 Cases Surges to Almost 1,500

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday urged residents to heed public health advice and stay home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday urged residents to heed public health advice and stay home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Trudeau's appeal to Canadians came on the heels of an announcement by the country's top medical official, Dr. Theresa Tam, that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada has reached 1,474 while the death toll now stands at 20.

"We've all seen the pictures online of people who think they are invincible.

.. you're not. Enough is enough. Go home and stay home," Trudeau said at a press briefing.

Trudeau's plea follows a growing number of reports of individuals not following the advice of public health officials to practice social distancing.

On Friday, Canada became the latest country to surpass 1,000 cases of infection. Eight provinces have declared either a state of emergency or a state of publish health emergency as Canada struggles to contain the spread of the disease.