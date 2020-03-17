Trudeau Urges Canadians to Stay Home During COVID-19 Outbreak

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday urged Canadians to stay at home and avoid unnecessary outside trips during the novel coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday urged Canadians to stay at home and avoid unnecessary outside trips during the novel coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19).

"Stay home as much as possible, do not go out unless you absolutely have to," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

The Prime Minister announced that Canada's cabinet will be meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss additional measures to help nation's economy.

"Tomorrow we will be making another major announcement on economic actions to support Canadians as quickly as possible," he said. "By the end of the week we will have more to say about changes for the upcoming tax season.

Among other measures to protect public health, Trudeau highlighted the closure of all national parks and historic sites since Wednesday.

"Doors will be closed," he said.

Speaking of Canada's decision to close its borders to almost all foreigners, besides US citizens, Trudeau noted the high level of integration with American economy.

"We are coordinating with the US authorities," he said.

As of Tuesday, Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has reached 407, Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said.