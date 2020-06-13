UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Urges Transparency In Probe Into Canadian Police Beating Of Indigenous Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trudeau Urges Transparency in Probe Into Canadian Police Beating of Indigenous Chief

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press briefing on Friday called for transparency in the investigation into the beating of an indigenous chief by Canada's Federal police.

Trudeau faced a new round questions about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) conduct after a video of the March 10 arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam was released on Thursday.

"We've all now seen the shocking video of Chief Adam's arrest and we must get to the bottom of this. Like many people, I have serious questions about what happened. The independent investigation must be transparent and be carried out so that we get answers," Trudeau said.

The released video shows the RCMP striking and putting the chief in a chokehold following a traffic stop for expired plates in Fort McMurray, Alberta. The video also shows an agitated Adam repeatedly insulting the officers, accusing the federal police force of harassing him and taking off his jacket appearing to ready himself for a physical confrontation with them.

RCMP has ordered an independent investigation into the incident that will be conducted by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. RCMP initially said the conduct of the officers did not meet the threshold for an independent probe.

