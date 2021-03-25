MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have discussed the coronavirus pandemic by phone, Trudeau's office said in a statement.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen discussed the global COVID-19 pandemic and the steps being taken in Canada and in the European Union to fight the pandemic and save lives," the office said.

"They agreed on the importance of rolling out safe and effective vaccines as quickly as possible, including with respect to continued close Canada-EU cooperation. The two leaders emphasized their support for international response efforts to the pandemic, including to support more vulnerable countries, and looked forward to the upcoming high-level meeting on International Debt Architecture and Liquidity at the United Nations on March 29," it said.