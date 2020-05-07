TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said his government will continue to support workers in the energy sector during the pandemic and rejected assessments that the oil industry is dead.

On Wednesday, Green Party leader Elizabeth May, later backed by Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, said that lawmakers must not bail out the energy sector if they want the economy to recover from the coronavirus crisis and declared that "oil is dead."

"We need to support Albertans and other people working in the energy sector through this incredibly difficult time... we need their capacity to innovate and figure out how we're going to move forward towards our greater greener goals, we can't do it without them and that's why we're going to keep supporting them in the right ways ," Trudeau said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The prime minister said that the energy industry will have a crucial role to play in the economy's pivot toward sustainability, adding that he does not agree with May's blunt assessment.

Officials in oil-laden regions and energy executives have repeatedly highlighted the challenges the Canadian energy sector faces as a result of the earlier oil dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to struggle to recover from the 2014 oil price crash, while advocating for an energy-sector-specific stimulus package.

In mid-April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1.75 billion to fund orphan and dormant oil well clean-up projects and an emission reduction fund, although, some have seen this as a symbolic gesture.