UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Vows To Support Canada's Energy Workers Amid Opposition To Oil Industry Bailout

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Trudeau Vows to Support Canada's Energy Workers Amid Opposition to Oil Industry Bailout

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said his government will continue to support workers in the energy sector during the pandemic and rejected assessments that the oil industry is dead.

On Wednesday, Green Party leader Elizabeth May, later backed by Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, said that lawmakers must not bail out the energy sector if they want the economy to recover from the coronavirus crisis and declared that "oil is dead."

"We need to support Albertans and other people working in the energy sector through this incredibly difficult time... we need their capacity to innovate and figure out how we're going to move forward towards our greater greener goals, we can't do it without them and that's why we're going to keep supporting them in the right ways ," Trudeau said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The prime minister said that the energy industry will have a crucial role to play in the economy's pivot toward sustainability, adding that he does not agree with May's blunt assessment.

Officials in oil-laden regions and energy executives have repeatedly highlighted the challenges the Canadian energy sector faces as a result of the earlier oil dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to struggle to recover from the 2014 oil price crash, while advocating for an energy-sector-specific stimulus package.

In mid-April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1.75 billion to fund orphan and dormant oil well clean-up projects and an emission reduction fund, although, some have seen this as a symbolic gesture.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Russia Oil Price Saudi Arabia Justin Trudeau May From Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

58 minutes ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

1 hour ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

PUC appeals protest against Indian atrocities in I ..

6 minutes ago

Holyfield makes charity comeback at 57 - could Tys ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.