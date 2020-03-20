UrduPoint.com
Trudeau, Zelenskyy Discuss COVID-19 Response, Air Crash Probe - Readout

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash in Iran, a readout of the call released on Thursday said.

"The two leaders discussed the additional measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus, safeguard people in their respective countries, and help people abroad who want to return home. They agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to COVID‘19, including to ensure the continued flow of goods and to support global economic activity," the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed the impending transfer of the flight recorders from the UIA flight 752 to Ukraine, which has now been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The location of the download of the black boxes has long been a source of contention between Iran and the grieving nations - Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Germany, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom - that comprise the International Coordination and Response Group.

However, it was announced earlier this month that Iran will transfer the black boxes to Ukraine and possibly France if additional expertise is required.

Canadian officials have advised Canadians to avoid overseas travel amid the pandemic and have urged all citizens currently abroad on non-essential trips to return home via commercial means at the earliest possible juncture.

Seven Canadian provinces have invoked emergency measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. According to the country's chief medical official, Dr. Theresa Tam, the number of infected Canadians has spiked to 772 and the death toll has risen to nine.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 236,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed worldwide, including over 9,000 fatalities and more than 84,000 recoveries.

