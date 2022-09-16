Trudeau, Zelenskyy Discuss Sending More Military Aid to Ukraine Before Winter - PMO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed sending more military assistance to Kiev before the winter, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release.

"The Prime Minister... reiterated Canada's strong ongoing support for Ukraine, including military assistance.

The leaders also discussed the need for increased support as the winter approaches," the release said on Thursday.

Canada has provided Ukraine $473 million in military assistance since February 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration authorized another $600 million in military assistance to Ukraine, which brings the US total to $15.8 billion since President Joe Biden took office. The new package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), precision-guided artillery rounds, and anti-drone systems, among other equipment.