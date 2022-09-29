UrduPoint.com

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's Office

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation denounced Russia's referendums in Ukraine, Ottawa said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation denounced Russia's referendums in Ukraine, Ottawa said on Wednesday.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Prime Minister and the President denounced Russia's illegitimate 'referendums' in occupied regions of Ukraine, which are a blatant violation of international law and a further escalation of Russia's invasion," the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to never recognize the results of the referenda, held in various regions of Eastern Ukraine on the accession as legal subjects of the Russian Federation, the statement said.

As the conflict continues, Canada vows for maintaining solidarity with Ukraine from the collective West, to impose "severe costs" on Russia, the statement added.

The statement said Zelensky and Trudeau talked about both countries shared democratic principles, as well as Ottawa's continued commitment on providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, after a five-day referendum on the accession of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics to the Russian Federation, the "yes" won by an overwhelming majority.

Many countries from the collective West, including Canada have repeatedly said the results of the "sham" referenda would never be recognized, and were Russia to incorporate these entities in her territory, a new round of "costly" sanctions and other consequences would be imposed on Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Ottawa Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Justin Trudeau From

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

6 minutes ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

6 minutes ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

6 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

22 minutes ago
 Pitch surprise as India down South Africa in T20 o ..

Pitch surprise as India down South Africa in T20 opener

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.