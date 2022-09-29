Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation denounced Russia's referendums in Ukraine, Ottawa said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation denounced Russia's referendums in Ukraine, Ottawa said on Wednesday.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Prime Minister and the President denounced Russia's illegitimate 'referendums' in occupied regions of Ukraine, which are a blatant violation of international law and a further escalation of Russia's invasion," the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to never recognize the results of the referenda, held in various regions of Eastern Ukraine on the accession as legal subjects of the Russian Federation, the statement said.

As the conflict continues, Canada vows for maintaining solidarity with Ukraine from the collective West, to impose "severe costs" on Russia, the statement added.

The statement said Zelensky and Trudeau talked about both countries shared democratic principles, as well as Ottawa's continued commitment on providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, after a five-day referendum on the accession of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics to the Russian Federation, the "yes" won by an overwhelming majority.

Many countries from the collective West, including Canada have repeatedly said the results of the "sham" referenda would never be recognized, and were Russia to incorporate these entities in her territory, a new round of "costly" sanctions and other consequences would be imposed on Moscow.