TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Canada's governing Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintains a double-digit nationwide lead ahead of an anticipated Federal election later in the year, a new Ipsos poll revealed on Monday.

"If an election were held tomorrow, 38 percent of decided voters would vote for the Liberals (down 2 points) led by Justin Trudeau, while 27 percent would vote for Erin O'Toole and the Conservatives (down 3 points)," Ipsos said regarding the poll results.

Canada's left wing New Democrat Party (NDP) - up 6 percent - finds itself in third place, with 19 percent support among decided voters, according to the poll results.

The poll also revealed that Canadians are largely indifferent to the first federal budget in more than two years, tabled last week by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, with 62 percent "shrugging shoulders" at the financial plan. An equal number of two groups of respondents, 19 percent each, gave the plan positive and negative reviews.

Throughout the winter, pundits speculated that the document would trigger a national election, however, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said ahead of the presentation that his party would not trigger an election, suggesting support for the document.

Support from 24 NDP parliamentarians would be enough for the budget to be signed into law, and Singh has previously supported the minority Liberal in matters of confidence.

Despite Singh's reluctance to trigger an election, most Canadian political analysists still believe an election is likely, although conceding that it would be pushed back to later in the year.

The budget, which revealed the deficit to stand at a record $282.67 billion, got a lukewarm reception by opposition parties.

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier told Sputnik that the budget is a precursor to long-term stagflation and an attempt to woo potential voters ahead.