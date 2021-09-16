TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and rival Conservatives are locked in a virtual tie with just five days to go before Canadians go to the polls, the latest poll numbers show.

The governing Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) holds a slight 31.2 percent to 30.5 percent lead over the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), which is within the margin of error, a Nanos Research-CTV News-The Globe and Mail poll revealed on Wednesday.

However, Trudeau's governing Liberals are trending downward, Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist of Nanos Research, noted in the report.

Likewise, Mainstreet Research has the Liberals and Conservatives in a statistical tie, sharing 31 percent of support, according to numbers unveiled on Wednesday.

Other pollsters, however, have the Conservatives with a slight advantage.

The Conservatives hold a 2-percent edge over the Liberals, with 32 percent support among leaning and decided voters, an Angus Reid Institute poll showed.

Similarly, the Tories, led by Erin O'Toole, have the upper hand on the Liberals by a 1-point margin, according to the findings of Ekos Research.

All polls place the New Democrat Party (NDP) in third place, with support for the left-wing party ranging between 17 and 21 percent.

The surging People's Party of Canada (PPC) and the Bloc Quebecois are in a statistical tie for fourth place according to most polls. Support for the populist conservative PPC ranges between 4 and 9 percent, while the Bloc Quebecois, who do not field candidates outside of the province of Quebec, command 6 to 8 percent backing, nationally.

However, the Bloc Quebecois are locked in a tight battle with the Liberals in Quebec, with the Liberals holding a slight edge. Trudeau's Liberals and the Bloc often fight for the same voters in Quebec, and it is widely believed that the Prime Minister's path to re-election runs through the province.

Projections currently show the most likely election result to be either a Liberal or Conservative minority government.

Trudeau could remain Prime Minister even in the event of an election loss, should his Liberals and another party, such as the NDP, agree to form a coalition government.

The national election in Canada is scheduled for September 20.