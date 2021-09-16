UrduPoint.com

Trudeau's Liberals, Conservative Rivals In Virtual Tie 5 Days Before Canada Votes - Polls

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Trudeau's Liberals, Conservative Rivals in Virtual Tie 5 Days Before Canada Votes - Polls

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and rival Conservatives are locked in a virtual tie with just five days to go before Canadians go to the polls, the latest poll numbers show.

The governing Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) holds a slight 31.2 percent to 30.5 percent lead over the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), which is within the margin of error, a Nanos Research-CTV News-The Globe and Mail poll revealed on Wednesday.

However, Trudeau's governing Liberals are trending downward, Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist of Nanos Research, noted in the report.

Likewise, Mainstreet Research has the Liberals and Conservatives in a statistical tie, sharing 31 percent of support, according to numbers unveiled on Wednesday.

Other pollsters, however, have the Conservatives with a slight advantage.

The Conservatives hold a 2-percent edge over the Liberals, with 32 percent support among leaning and decided voters, an Angus Reid Institute poll showed.

Similarly, the Tories, led by Erin O'Toole, have the upper hand on the Liberals by a 1-point margin, according to the findings of Ekos Research.

All polls place the New Democrat Party (NDP) in third place, with support for the left-wing party ranging between 17 and 21 percent.

The surging People's Party of Canada (PPC) and the Bloc Quebecois are in a statistical tie for fourth place according to most polls. Support for the populist conservative PPC ranges between 4 and 9 percent, while the Bloc Quebecois, who do not field candidates outside of the province of Quebec, command 6 to 8 percent backing, nationally.

However, the Bloc Quebecois are locked in a tight battle with the Liberals in Quebec, with the Liberals holding a slight edge. Trudeau's Liberals and the Bloc often fight for the same voters in Quebec, and it is widely believed that the Prime Minister's path to re-election runs through the province.

Projections currently show the most likely election result to be either a Liberal or Conservative minority government.

Trudeau could remain Prime Minister even in the event of an election loss, should his Liberals and another party, such as the NDP, agree to form a coalition government.

The national election in Canada is scheduled for September 20.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Canada Same Lead Justin Trudeau September Event Government

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

55 minutes ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

2 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

1 hour ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

1 hour ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

1 hour ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.