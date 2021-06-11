UrduPoint.com
Trudeau's Liberals Hold 4-Point Canada-Wide Lead, Voters Split On Election Call - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

Trudeau's Liberals Hold 4-Point Canada-Wide Lead, Voters Split on Election Call - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Canada's governing Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a four-point advantage over its closest competitor, the Conservative Party, a Counsel Public Affairs poll revealed.

The poll unveiled on Thursday finds the Liberal Party in front with 31.9 percent support, with the Conservatives trailing by 4.3 percent at 27.6 percent. Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) finds itself in third place at 17.9 percent followed by the Bloc Quebecois and the Greens with 7.7 and 6.9 percent support respectively.

The findings show that with the Bloc Quebecois making further headway in the province, especially in the traditionally Liberal leaning Montreal area, the Toronto and Vancouver metropolitan areas will likely be the determining factor in whether any of the parties can form a majority government.

Liberal Party holds a 10-point lead in Ontario and a commanding 20-point lead in Toronto, the poll found, however, both the Liberals and Conservatives have lost ground to the NDP, thereby setting the stage for three-way showdown.

The poll also found that Canadians are split in their desire to see an election before the end of 2021, despite there being strong speculation that an election will be triggered later in the year.

According to the figures, 20 percent want to see an election call as soon as possible and 24 percent wish to go to the polls before the end of the year. Thirty-three percent would like to see a call to the polls in 2022, while 23 percent prefer 2023.

