TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Canada's governing Liberal Party headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a five-point nationwide lead over the Conservative Party, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed.

"Asked at the time of fielding if an election were held now, 35 per cent of Canadians say they would support the Liberal Party, compared to 30 per cent for the [Conservative Party of Canada] CPC and 20 per cent for the [New Democrat Party] NDP," the poll said on Wednesday.

The poll also found split support for Trudeau among Canadians, with half expressing support for him and 48 percent saying the opposite.

There is growing speculation that the upcoming Federal budget - the first since March of 2019 - will trigger a national election.

Earlier this month, Trudeau announced a cabinet shuffle and since then numerous ministers and Liberal caucus members have announced their intention to run for re-election.