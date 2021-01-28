UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau's Liberals Hold 5-Point Canada-Wide Lead Amid Election Speculation - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:30 AM

Trudeau's Liberals Hold 5-Point Canada-Wide Lead Amid Election Speculation - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Canada's governing Liberal Party headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a five-point nationwide lead over the Conservative Party, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed.

"Asked at the time of fielding if an election were held now, 35 per cent of Canadians say they would support the Liberal Party, compared to 30 per cent for the [Conservative Party of Canada] CPC and 20 per cent for the [New Democrat Party] NDP," the poll said on Wednesday.

The poll also found split support for Trudeau among Canadians, with half expressing support for him and 48 percent saying the opposite.

There is growing speculation that the upcoming Federal budget - the first since March of 2019 - will trigger a national election.

Earlier this month, Trudeau announced a cabinet shuffle and since then numerous ministers and Liberal caucus members have announced their intention to run for re-election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Canada Budget Split Lead Justin Trudeau March 2019 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

5 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

5 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

5 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

5 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

5 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.