Trudeau's Liberals Hold 7-Point Canada-Wide Lead On Eve Of Expected Election - Poll

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Canada's governing Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a seven-point point lead over its nearest oponent just days before an election call is expected, a new Leger poll revealed on Tuesday.

The Liberal Party currently enjoys as 36 to 29 percent lead over the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) among decided voters, with the left-wing New Democrats (NDP) rounding out the top-three at 20 percent support.

Trudeau leads the list of preferred prime ministerial options, with 27 percent saying he would make the best head of government and 48 percent believe will win the next Federal election.

However, there are warning signs for the Liberals, as more Canadians say they are dissatisfied than satisfied with Trudeau's leadership by a 49 to 46 percent margin.

The poll comes days before Trudeau, reportedly, will ask the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, to dissolve parliament citing non-confidence in the incumbent government from opposition parties and order an election.

